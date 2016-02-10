Calendar » ‘The Last Emperor’ (China)

February 10, 2016 from 7:00pm

The Last Emperor, directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, is the true story of Aisin-Gioro Pu Yi, the last ruler in China’s Qing Dynasty. Told in a series of flashbacks, the film begins in 1908 with the 3-year-old Pu Yi being installed in the Forbidden City and ends in 1967, the year of his death. The 1987 film won nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Admission is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Some Chinese with English subtitles. Carmike Thousand Oaks 14 is located at 166 W. Hillcrest Drive.