April 12, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

A musical that defies many standard musical conventions, The Last Five Years follows the relationship between Cathy, an aspiring actress, and Jamie, a successful novelist, over the course of five years. Cathy's story moves in reverse chronological order, while Jamie's moves forward. An intimate and emotionally powerful examination of love, it is easy to see why The Last Five Years has been called a "cult-hit."