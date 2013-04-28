The Last Five Years
April 28, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
A musical that defies many standard musical conventions, The Last Five Years follows the relationship between Cathy, an aspiring actress, and Jamie, a successful novelist, over the course of five years. Cathy's story moves in reverse chronological order, while Jamie's moves forward. An intimate and emotionally powerful examination of love, it is easy to see why The Last Five Years has been called a "cult-hit."
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: This production is presented in partnership with Santa Barbara Dance Alliance and the Santa Barbara Public Library System.
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Public Library, Faulkner Gallery, 40 E Anapamu St, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.elementstheatrecollective.com
