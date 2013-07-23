Calendar » The Last Ocean

July 23, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Free screening and Q&A with Award-Winning Director Peter Young The Ross Sea Antarctica is the most pristine stretch of ocean on Earth. Scientists describe it as our last "living laboratory," a place that can teach us about the workings of all marine ecosystems. But the fishing industry recently found its way to the Ross sea, targeting Antarctic Toothfish and unless stopped, the natural balance of this unique ecosystem will be lost forever. The Last Ocean follows the race to protect the Ross Sea from our insatiable appetite for fish, and raises the simple ethical question: do we fish Earth’s last untouched ocean or do we protect it?