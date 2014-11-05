Calendar » The Last Song Before the War

November 5, 2014 from 6:00pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater

The Last Song Before the War captures the inspiring rise and uncertain future of Mali’s annual Festival in the Desert. Against the backdrop of stunning musical performances, the film subtly reveals the challenges and triumphs of creating an artistic event in dire economic and political circumstances. In 2012, the Festival in the Desert came to a halt when separatist rebels and Islamic militants seized control of Northern Mali. This award-winning documentary chronicles the 2011 Festival,—arguably the last edition that still captured its original goals—a global display of peace, reconciliation, and the healing power of music. Kiley Kraskouskas, 74 min., French with English subtitles, 2013, USA, Mali.