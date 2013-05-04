Calendar » The Learningden Preschool 8th annual Rummage sale and Bake Sale!!

May 4, 2013 from 8:00am - 2:00pm

Comesupport the children of the Learningden Preschool at our 8th annual Rummage Sale and Bake Sale. Itis going to bethe best year ever! We have lot of great deals and wonderful items for sale. Some thing included are bikes, furniture, baby items, children and adult clothes, Housewares, books, and much more!! All proceeds benifit the Childrens special programs,outdoor classroom,scholorship fund, and art programs!! We hope to see you there!!