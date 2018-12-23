The Legend of Georgia McBride
December 23, 2018 from 7:00PM - 09:00 PM
By Matthew Lopez
Directed by Jenny Sullivan
In a run-down bar in the Florida Panhandle, Casey’s career as an Elvis impersonator is not going well. With his young wife now pregnant, his luck changes when he meets an aging drag queen. An uplifting music- and dance-filled comedy for the holidays.
Adult Language
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ETC's 2018-19 Season Sponsored by Leatrice Luria; With sponsorship from Parm and Frank Williams, The Corwin D. Denney Foundation through Andy and Jo Gifford
- Starts: December 23, 2018 7:00PM - 09:00 PM
- Price: $20 to $70
- Location: The New Vic, 33 W Victoria St
- Website: http://etcsb.org/boxoffice/nowplaying/
- Sponsors: ETC's 2018-19 Season Sponsored by Leatrice Luria; With sponsorship from Parm and Frank Williams, The Corwin D. Denney Foundation through Andy and Jo Gifford