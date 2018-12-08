Pixel Tracker

The Legend of Georgia McBride

December 8, 2018 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
By Matthew Lopez

Directed by Jenny Sullivan

In a run-down bar in the Florida Panhandle, Casey’s career as an Elvis impersonator is not going well. With his young wife now pregnant, his luck changes when he meets an aging drag queen. An uplifting music- and dance-filled comedy for the holidays.

Adult Language

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: ETC's 2018-19 Season Sponsored by Leatrice Luria; With sponsorship from Parm and Frank Williams, The Corwin D. Denney Foundation through Andy and Jo Gifford
  • Starts: December 8, 2018 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
  • Price: $25 to $75
  • Location: The New Vic, 33 W Victoria St
  • Website: http://etcsb.org/boxoffice/nowplaying/
