Pixel Tracker

Friday, December 14 , 2018, 5:12 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

The Legend of Georgia McBride

December 13, 2018 from 8:00PM - 10:00 PM
The Legend of Georgia McBride

By Matthew Lopez

Directed by Jenny Sullivan

In a run-down bar in the Florida Panhandle, Casey’s career as an Elvis impersonator is not going well. With his young wife now pregnant, his luck changes when he meets an aging drag queen. An uplifting music- and dance-filled comedy for the holidays.

Adult Language

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: ETC's 2018-19 Season Sponsored by Leatrice Luria; With sponsorship from Parm and Frank Williams, The Corwin D. Denney Foundation through Andy and Jo Gifford
  • Starts: December 13, 2018 8:00PM - 10:00 PM
  • Price: $20 to $70
  • Location: The New Vic, 33 W Victoria St
  • Website: http://etcsb.org/boxoffice/nowplaying/
  • Sponsors: ETC's 2018-19 Season Sponsored by Leatrice Luria; With sponsorship from Parm and Frank Williams, The Corwin D. Denney Foundation through Andy and Jo Gifford
 
 
 