Calendar » “The Legends and Adventures of Uncle Davy Brown; Facts and Fiction”

October 24, 2013 from 6:30 pm

Join the Historical Museum for a presentation by Ray Harthorn on the legends and adventures of Uncle Davy Brown, the colorful frontiersman who lived in Santa Barbara County from the early to mid-1870s until his death in May 1898. It is reported that Davy had a tremendous impact on his friends and his adventures have been chronicled in many books and newspapers. Most of the articles contain fact but some, as you will learn, are (intentionally) fanciful fiction based on real events and experiences.

Mr. Harthorn, a 4th generation Californian, and author of the soon to be published, edited volume of historical accounts about the famed frontiersman Davy Brown; written by both Davy's contemporaries and many latter day correspondents. Harthorn is an expert from Santa Barbara in the field of historic building evaluation and preservation. He is an avid fan of local history.

FREE for Members

$10 for Non-Members