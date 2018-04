Calendar » The Life of Lutah – A Panel Discussion

The Life of Lutah – A Panel Discussion

Join Joseph Knowles, who worked closely with Lutah Maria Riggs, along with other panelists, for personal stories about her memorable life and illustrious career. Moderated by Erin Graffy.SBHM Members $15. Guests $20. Continental breakfast offered at 10:00 am. Reservations required.