Calendar » The Little Mermaid presented by Stage Left Productions

July 20, 2013 from 2:00pm

It’s time to go ‘under the sea’ and make The Little Mermaid ‘a part of your world!’ This family fun musical will captivate your imagination and take you on a spectacular aquatic adventure! Get ready to be reeled in - hook, line & sinker! More than 80 local young performers, ages 10 to 16, will take you beneath the sea Saturday and Sunday July 20th and 21st. Show times are 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. each day.