Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:07 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

The Little Mermaid presented by Stage Left Productions

July 20, 2013 from 2:00pm

It’s time to go ‘under the sea’ and make The Little Mermaid ‘a part of your world!’ This family fun musical will captivate your imagination and take you on a spectacular aquatic adventure! Get ready to be reeled in - hook, line & sinker! More than 80 local young performers, ages 10 to 16, will take you beneath the sea Saturday and Sunday July 20th and 21st. Show times are 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. each day.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: stageleft
  • Starts: July 20, 2013 2:00pm
  • Price: $10 - General Admission
  • Location: Goleta Valley Junior High, 6100 Stow Canyon Road
 
 
 