Calendar » The Lobero Theatre Associates Present: An Affair to Remember Gala

March 28, 2015 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

The Lobero Theatre Associates Host Their Second Annual Gala. Historically Remembered As The Hat’s Off Luncheon, This Annual Fundraising Event Is Held In Support Of The Lobero Theatre. $225 Ticket Prices Includes Dinner, Live Music, and Raffle Proceeds support Youth Programs at the Lobero Theatre

– As last year’s first annual Lobero Theatre Associates’ Golden Age of Hollywood Gala was truly a “Hollywood” success, this year’s event on March 28 will be an “Affair to Remember.” Upon entering the Gala, guests will be welcomed to the cocktail hour on the gorgeous seaside patio of the Coral Casino with a glass of champagne. Take in the view of the pacific coast while sipping complimentary beer and wine, or enjoy cocktails from the no-host bar.

While mixing and mingling with other elegantly costumed guests, cocktail hour is also a prime opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win exciting prize packages including but not limited to 12 Days of Dining to restaurants such as Lucky’s, Stella Mare’s, Cava, Wine Cask and more, a “Staycation”which includes an overnight stay at the Biltmore with a spa certificate and tickets to a live Lobero performance, a chance to win a June Lake getaway which offers multiple days and nights spent in a lovely cabin at June Lake, and for the sport enthusiast a Golf game for 3 plus lunch at the 19th Hole” at La Cumbre Country Club, plus other amazing raffle packages. Raffle winners will be announced later in the evening.

At the close of cocktail hour, guest will be ushered into the elegant dining room where they will enjoy an exceptional three course dinner accompanied by music performed by saxophonist Justin Claveria and a jazz trio.

After dinner, guests will have the opportunity to get on the dance floor and strut their stuff! Returning to the stage from last year’s Gala is Claveria’s band Invier performing the hits. Claveria is a graduate of USC’s jazz studies program and has performed with such successful artists as Kenny Loggins, Leslie McCann, Michael Donald, The Coasters and more. Considering the rave reviews they received for their performance at least year’s Gala, Invier are sure to provide another wonderful and lively performance.

While taking a break from the dance floor, guests can enjoy the fun and often hilarious photo booth. Whether guests want to pose for a romantic picture with their formally attired date or poke some fun at themselves by using props provided, the photo booth is always a picture perfect success–and provides for a fun souvenir to be shared after the event.

The Lobero Theatre Associates have been committed advocates of the Lobero Theatre for over 40 years, contributing over $1 million to ensure the Lobero Theatre remains a vital and enduring home for the arts in Santa Barbara. This season the Associates are working to raise needed funds to support the Lobero’s many youth programs. By purchasing a ticket, or becoming a sponsor of this year’s Gala, attendees will help the Associates once again reach their fundraising goal in support of the Lobero Theatre. If interested in becoming an Associate or learning more about this dynamic organization, please contact Joan Crossland at 805.689.3977 for more details.

Tickets for the Gala are on sale now for $225 per person, which includes dinner, wine and beer. A no-host bar is also available. If attending, please RSVP promptly as space is limited. To purchase tickets or inquire about the different sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jessica Simon, head of Sponsorships and Special events at the Lobero Theatre, at [email protected] or at 805.679.6007.

McCann Storage/Hazelwood Allied is a proud sponsor of this year’s Gala. Other sponsorship opportunities are available.

The Lobero Theatre is California’s oldest, continuously operating theatre. Originally founded in 1873 and rebuilt in 1924, it is recognized as one of Santa Barbara’s architectural jewels and a California and Santa Barbara landmark. In 1938, the Lobero Theatre Foundation was incorporated as a 501c(3) organization and to this day manages, maintains, preserves and programs the Lobero Theatre. In 1972, The Lobero Theatre Associates was founded to support the Lobero Theatre Foundation.