Calendar » The Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island: Premiere Film Screening and Panelist Discussion

October 2, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island, a documentary based on the classic novel Island of the Blue Dolphins by author Scott O’Dell, is set to premiere at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Monday, October 2nd. Filmmaker Paul Goldsmith’s new film brings to life the true story of a Native American woman, given the name Juana Maria, who was left alone on San Nicolas Island for 18 years during the 19th century.

After the screening, the audience will engage in a discussion about the film and book with an expert panel that includes the director of the film, an archaeologist, an historian and a Chumash elder.