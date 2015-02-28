Calendar » The Long Shadow of the Warren Court LBJ and the Making of the Contemporary Supreme Court

February 28, 2015 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm



Sponsored by the UCSB History Associates.

Between 1965 and 1968, Lyndon Johnson launched the greatest effort to control the Supreme Court since Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack it with additional justices in 1937. He took action during a period in which the Court, led by Earl Warren, the most influential Chief Justice since John Marshall, was in the midst of transforming the meaning of the Constitution for civil rights, criminal procedure, internal security, reapportionment, religion and speech. In her current book project, Prof. Laura Kalman concludes that LBJ’s quest to consolidate Presidential power led to clashes with Congress that had lasting consequences for the way the Warren era is remembered, the Supreme Court as an institution, and the way that Americans have selected and confirmed justices ever since.

About Our Speaker

A member of the UCSB History Department, Prof. Laura Kalman is a nationally recognized expert on the history of the United States Supreme Court. Her previous books include Right Star Rising: A New Politics, 1974-1980 (2010), The Strange Career of Legal Liberalism (1996) and Abe Fortas: A Biography (1990).

A wine-and-cheese reception will follow the talk.

