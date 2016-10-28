Calendar » The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

October 28, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

For over three decades on the concert stage, the members of the GRAMMY® Award-winning Los Angeles Guitar Quartet have continually set the standard for expression and virtuosity among guitar ensembles, while perennially redefining themselves in their musical explorations. These master musicians will present the west coast premiere of a new composition by Pat Metheny in a jazz-infused evening also featuring the music of Antonio Carlos Jobim, Miles Davis and John Coltrane.