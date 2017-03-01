Calendar » “The Love Effect” Film Screening and Q&A with Filmmakers

March 1, 2017 from 5:30 pm

The SBCC Wellness Connection and the Mental Wellness Center sponsored Wellness Connection Club from San Marcos High School will host a special screening of the short film “The Love Effect” on Wednesday, March 1 at the Fé Bland Forum at SBCC.

The Love Effect, winner of the 2016 Grand Jury Prize at the Santa Monica International Film Festival, is an inspirational story about two men dealing with loss, suicide and an unexpected friendship that helps them rediscover life’s greatest gift.

The film screening is open to the community free of charge and will begin at 5:30pm with an opening reception, followed by the screening at 6:30pm, and an interactive Q&A with actor/producer/writer Tyler Atkins and director/screenwriter Drue Metz.

Date: Wednesday, March 1

Time: 5:30pm reception, 6:30pm screening

Location: SBCC Fé Bland Forum

For more information, please email [email protected]