Calendar » The Loving Stars: Sarah Lee Guthrie & Johnny Irion and Anne & Pete Sibley

February 14, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM



With Sarah Lee’s Woody Guthrie pedigree and Johnny Irion’s family link to John Steinbeck, you’d think they’d be dropping the F-bomb…FOLK! But in fact they’ve run the true indy singer-songwriter gamut, switching genres and band mates when it suits their muse and spirit. We’ve had them in Hell a couple of times as part of a larger plan, but this is their first fat set here and we can’t wait to hear more from their latest Jeff Tweedy-produced Wassaic Way.

“The Music of Anne and Pete Sibley is so powerful that whenever you hear one of their songs, you have to stop everything else you’re doing and listen.” John Adair, MerleFest Music Director. When the Sibley’s played a half-hour opening set a few years ago, they sold nearly 100 CDs..a record for Sings Like Hell that stands to this day…’nuff said.

We’re going to have flowers and wine and heart-shaped cookies at the after-party. Bring a date or date yourself!

