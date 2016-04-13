Calendar » The Mafia Kills Only in the Summer (Italy)

April 13, 2016 from 7:00pm

Inspired by real events, La mafia uccide solo d’estate (The Mafia Kills Only in the Summer) is a black comedy about 20 years of Sicilian history from the 1970s to 1990s. In the midst of it all is Arturo, a young boy growing up in Palermo, and his beloved Flora.

Admission is free. Carmike Cinemas Thousand Oaks 14 is located at 166 W. Hillcrest Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Italian with English subtitles.