The Mafia Kills Only in the Summer (Italy)
April 13, 2016 from 7:00pm
Inspired by real events, La mafia uccide solo d’estate (The Mafia Kills Only in the Summer) is a black comedy about 20 years of Sicilian history from the 1970s to 1990s. In the midst of it all is Arturo, a young boy growing up in Palermo, and his beloved Flora.
Admission is free. Carmike Cinemas Thousand Oaks 14 is located at 166 W. Hillcrest Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Italian with English subtitles.
Event Details
- Starts: April 13, 2016 7:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Carmike Cinemas Thousand Oaks 14 (Muvico)
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3660#event