Calendar » The Making of a Mandala

March 1, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Tibetan Lama Losang Samten will offer an illustrated explanation of the meaning and the making of mandalas with a focus on the Kalachakra Mandala that represents the Wheel of Time. This mandala was the first to be created in the United States at a spiritual ceremony in 1981. Since then Lama Samten has participated in the creation of many mandalas throughout the United States and Canada and is often referred to as the “Mandala Man”. The Lama will show how the colors and designs of each mandala have profound meaning originating in the teachings of Guatama Buddha, and maintains a representation of the original teachings over centuries.

