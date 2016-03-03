Calendar » The Making of Asian America with Erika Lee

March 3, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

“The Making of Asian America is a stirring chronicle long overdue.” – The Los Angeles Times

Asian Americans are the fastest growing group in the US today, but most Americans know little about their long history here and their current complicated status. Award-winning historian Erika Lee unravels 450 years of Asian American history to explain how these citizens, once a "despised minority,” became a "model minority" and how Asian Americans help us understand America today. Erika Lee teaches American history at the University of Minnesota, where she holds the Rudolph J. Vecoli Chair in Immigration History and is Director of the Immigration History Research Center.