The Making of Asian America with Erika Lee
“The Making of Asian America is a stirring chronicle long overdue.” – The Los Angeles Times
Asian Americans are the fastest growing group in the US today, but most Americans know little about their long history here and their current complicated status. Award-winning historian Erika Lee unravels 450 years of Asian American history to explain how these citizens, once a "despised minority,” became a "model minority" and how Asian Americans help us understand America today. Erika Lee teaches American history at the University of Minnesota, where she holds the Rudolph J. Vecoli Chair in Immigration History and is Director of the Immigration History Research Center.
Event Details
- Starts: March 3, 2016 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Location: MultiCultural Center University Center Room 1504 University of California, Santa Barbara Santa Barbara, CA 93106-2036
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/winter-2016