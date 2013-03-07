The Man Show
March 7, 2013 from 8:00am - 8:00pm
Who is 21st-century man? How do artists view contemporary men? The Man Show presents new works from the studios of some of the most respected members of the contemporary representational art world. Curator Michael Pearce, chair of the Art Department, asked these artists to send work showing their interpretations of the character of man.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: March 7, 2013 8:00am - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: California Lutheran University, Kwan Fong Gallery
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/