Calendar » The Marc Grand Opening Celebration

February 25, 2017 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

You're invited to our Grand Opening Celebration Event Feb. 25 & 26! Join us and take advantage of preferred floor plans, views and Grand Opening lease incentives with hourly giveaways and a Grand Prize raffle.



Distinctly different, the Marc is a collection of new 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom modern apartments with spacious, light-filled floor plans, designer finishes and endless imaginative amenities in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara on upper State Street.



See the city sights from the scenic green rooftop deck. Stretch out in the lushly landscaped private courtyards. Get to work in the stylish lounge space. Shop right at your doorstep.

From the Kor Group, creators of the iconic Viceroy Hotels and other award-winning residential buildings throughout Southern California.



RSVP: [email protected]