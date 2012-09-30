Calendar » The Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Annual Book Sale

September 30, 2012 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

The Mary Jane McCord PLANNED PARENTHOOD BOOK SALE September 21-30, 2012 The largest used-book sale in the tri-counties caters to all age groups and interests. Books range from current best sellers to antiquarian treasures. Best selection ever. Additional titles added daily. Of interest in this year’s sale: large and varied assortment of cookbooks and sheet music.