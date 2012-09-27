Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 12:32 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

The Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Annual Book Sale

September 27, 2012 from 12:00pm - 8:00pm

The Mary Jane McCord PLANNED PARENTHOOD BOOK SALE September 21-30, 2012 The largest used-book sale in the tri-counties caters to all age groups and interests. Books range from current best sellers to antiquarian treasures. Best selection ever. Additional titles added daily. Of interest in this year’s sale: large and varied assortment of cookbooks and sheet music.

 

Event Details

  • Starts: September 27, 2012 12:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Warren Hall, Earl Warren Showgrounds
  • Website: http://www.ppsbvslo.org
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Independent; Marborg Industries; Hazelwood Transportation & Storage; Rabobank
 
 
 