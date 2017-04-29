Calendar » The Mastersons

April 29, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

April 29, 2017

Standing Sun LIVE

presents

The Mastersons

"The first thing people usually ask us is 'What's it like as a husband and wife playing music together?'” “says Chris Masterson. "We always say that the lows are low, but the highs are really high."

There are plenty of highs on Good Luck Charm, the second album by The Mastersons, the collaboration that Chris shares with his marital and musical partner Eleanor Whitmore. Generously filled with infectious melodies, instinctive harmonies and vividly insightful lyrics, Good Luck Charm embodies the uncanny rapport that singer- guitarist Chris and singer-violinist-guitarist Eleanor have developed in their experiences living, touring and making music together.

The Austin, TX-based duo's lilting songcraft and charismatic chemistry have already won over listeners around the world, thanks to the couples ongoing status as members of Steve Earle's band The Dukes, their frequent opening sets for Earle, and their critically-lauded 2012 debut album, Birds Fly South.

Although Good Luck Charm is the Mastersons' second album, in many ways it's their first full-on collaboration. Whereas Birds Fly South consisted largely of songs that they'd composed individually, all of Good Luck Charm's material was co-written by Chris and Eleanor, giving the material added depth as well as a powerful collective lyrical identity that's matched by their expressive harmonies.

"This is a more purpose-driven record," Eleanor states. "The first record was kind of his/hers, but this one is entirely ours."

"Playing a few hundred shows has really solidified us as a band and focused our vision for the new record," Chris observes. "Every song is crafted for the two of us. When we made Birds Fly South, it just seamed like a good idea to do a record. Now we know it is."

Good Luck Charm – recorded with noted producer/engineer Jim Scott, whose resume includes work with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Wilco and the Dixie Chicks – raises the stakes with 11 emotionally precise new songs that are firmly rooted in sometimes-harsh reality, yet which radiate with hope and optimism….Read more at http://www.themastersonsmusic.com/

Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30*

All ages show!

$15 Standing Room / $20 Reserved Seating

Food by Tipsters Catering Food Truck!