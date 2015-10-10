The Mayors’ Ball 2015
October 10, 2015 from 5:30pm - 11:30pm
United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County presents "Tango Into the Night."
This year's Mayors' Ball promises to be as fabulous as past Mayors' Ball events. Great meals, great live entertainment by "Steppin' Out" and a great cause that really helps to change lives.
Join us for our yearly fundraiser at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Register online http://www.liveunitedsbc.org/mayors-ball or at the door.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County
- Starts: October 10, 2015 5:30pm - 11:30pm
- Location: Santa Maria Country Club, 505 W. Waller Lane, Santa Maria, CA 93455
- Website: http://www.liveunitedsbc.org/mayors-ball
- Sponsors: United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County