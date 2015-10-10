Calendar » The Mayors’ Ball 2015

October 10, 2015 from 5:30pm - 11:30pm

United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County presents "Tango Into the Night."

This year's Mayors' Ball promises to be as fabulous as past Mayors' Ball events. Great meals, great live entertainment by "Steppin' Out" and a great cause that really helps to change lives.

Join us for our yearly fundraiser at the Santa Maria Country Club.

Register online http://www.liveunitedsbc.org/mayors-ball or at the door.