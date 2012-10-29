THE MEDIA’S BIAS AGAINST ISRAEL with HonestReporting CEO Gary Kenzer
October 29, 2012 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm
HonestReporting CEO Gary Kenzer's multi-media program examines what the media says about Israel and how it is presented. Several major media bias issues are highlighted, especially through photos that have been used over the last few years. An emphasis of the program is learning how to use the Internet effectively for advocacy.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara and Atherton Lane Advisers, LLC
- Starts: October 29, 2012 5:30pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $18
- Location: SBB&T Community Partners Center, 15 E. Carrillo St
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/HonestReporting.aspx
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara and Atherton Lane Advisers, LLC