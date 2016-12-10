The Met: Live in HD, “L’Amour de Loin”
Live Performance Sat, Dec 10, 2016 9:55 am
Encore Screening Sun, Jan 8, 2017 2 pm
Kaija Saariaho’s opera, described by the New York Times as “transfixing…a lushly beautiful score,” will have its Metropolitan Opera premiere in a dazzling new production by Robert Lepage, featuring glimmering ribbons of LED lights across the stage. Eric Owens is the knight on a quest of love and Susanna Phillips is his lover on the other side of the sea.
Learn more at musicacademy.org/metlive.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Academy of the West
- Starts: December 10, 2016 9:55am
- Price: $28
- Location: Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West
- Website: http://www.musicacademy.org/event-detail/3320205-met-live-in-hd-l-amour