Calendar » The Met: Live in HD, “L’Amour de Loin”

December 10, 2016 from 9:55am

Live Performance Sat, Dec 10, 2016 9:55 am

Encore Screening Sun, Jan 8, 2017 2 pm

Kaija Saariaho’s opera, described by the New York Times as “transfixing…a lushly beautiful score,” will have its Metropolitan Opera premiere in a dazzling new production by Robert Lepage, featuring glimmering ribbons of LED lights across the stage. Eric Owens is the knight on a quest of love and Susanna Phillips is his lover on the other side of the sea.

Learn more at musicacademy.org/metlive.