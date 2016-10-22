Calendar » The Met: Live in HD, Mozart’s “Don Giovanni”

October 22, 2016 from 9:55am

THE MET: LIVE IN HD 2016-17 AT HAHN HALL

The Music Academy of the West will offer 10 The Met: Live in HD performances, and 11 encore screenings for the 2016-17 season.

Don Giovanni / Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Live Performance Sat, Oct 22, 2016 9:55 am

Encore Screening Sun, Dec 11, 2016 2 pm

Simon Keenlyside performs the role of the title hero, who goes to hell in a dazzling coup de théâtre. The cast of great Mozartean singers includes Hilba Gerzmava, Malin Byström, Serena Malfi, and Paul Appleby. Fabio Luisi conducts.

Free parking is available on the Music Academy campus, and $1 concessions will be available at the venue.

musicacademy.org/metlive / [email protected] / 805-969-8787