The Met: Live in HD, Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde”

October 23, 2016 from 2:00pm

THE MET: LIVE IN HD 2016-17 AT HAHN HALL

Tristan und Isolde / Richard Wagner

Live Performance Sat, Oct 08, 2016 9 am

Encore Screening Sun, Oct 23, 2016 2 pm

The Music Academy of the West will offer 10 The Met: Live in HD performances, and 11 encore screenings for the 2016-17 season, which will launch October 8 with the 100th transmission in series history — a new production of Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde.

The new production by Mariusz Treliński (the director responsible for the 2014–15 double bill of Iolanta and Bluebeard’s Castle) will be well served by a cast of outstanding Wagnerians: Nina Stemme as Isolde, Stuart Skelton as Tristan, Ekaterina Gubanova as Brangäne, and René Pape as King Marke, with Sir Simon Rattle conducting.

Free parking is available on the Music Academy campus, and $1 concessions will be available at the venue.

musicacademy.org/metlive / [email protected] / 805-969-8787