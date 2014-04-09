Calendar » The Midtown Men, Celebrating The Granada Theatre’s 90th Anniversary

April 9, 2014 from 8:00pm

The Granada Theatre is proud to present The Midtown Men on Wednesday, April 9th in honor of the theatre’s ninetieth anniversary.

The Midtown Men, who took Broadway by storm in one of the biggest hits of all time (Jersey Boys), are bringing their magic to Santa Barbara. The group will be bringing back to life their favorite "Sixties Hits," including songs from The Beatles, The Rascals, Motown, The Four Seasons, and more! This sensational production reunites four stars from the Original Cast of Broadway’s Jersey Boys. Tony-Award-winner Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard, and Tony-Award-nominee J. Robert Spencer star in this one-of-a-kind concert experience celebrating (and performing) the music that defined the 1960s.

You won’t want to miss this electrifying and soulful new production with its top-shelf choreography, incredible vocal performances, and legendary onstage chemistry.

Ticket prices range from $33-$83 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please click here to purchase or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Be sure to get your tickets while you can!

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristi Newton, Director of Development, by phone at (805) 451-2932 or via email at [email protected]