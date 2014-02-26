Calendar » THE MISSING PICTURE (CAMBODIA) - Film

February 26, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Few images exist of the brutality unleashed on Cambodia by Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge following the Kampuchean Revolution in 1975. Using clay figures to stand in for himself, his family and the many Cambodians whose lives were destroyed during the years that followed, Rithy Panh recreates a dark and bloody period in his country's history.

At the beginning of this screening in the For Your Consideration series, we show the Oscar-nominated Animated Short: ROOM ON THE BROOM.