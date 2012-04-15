Calendar » The Mission Poetry Series

The third season of the popular Mission Poetry Series continues on Sunday, April 15, at 1 p.m. at Mission Santa Barbara, with “April Voices: Three Poets on the Edge (of Spring),” featuring Ellen Doré Watson, Michael C Ford, David Starkey and Suzanne Frost. The reading will be held in Clare’s Place, a library and conference room at the Mission Renewal Center and on the grounds of the Old Mission. The event is free and open to the public.