Calendar » The Mission Poetry Series

September 29, 2012 from 1:00pm

POETRY AT MISSION SANTA BARBARA The fourth season of the Mission Poetry Series kicks off on Saturday, September 29, at 1 p.m. at Mission Santa Barbara, with “September Voices: Three Poets in (Free) Fall,” featuring Dorothy Barresi, Kevin Patrick Sullivan and Gabrielle (Gaby) LeMay. The reading will be held in Clare’s Place, a library and conference room at the Mission Renewal Center on the grounds of the Old Mission. The event is free and open to the public.