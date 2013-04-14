Calendar » The Mission Poetry Series

April 14, 2013 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

The fourth season of the Mission Poetry Series continues on Sunday, April 14, at 1 p.m. at Mission Santa Barbara, with “April Voices: Three Poets Sprung,” featuring Laure-Anne Bosselaar, klipschutz (Kurt Lipschutz) and Marsha de la O. The reading will be held in Clare’s Place at the Mission Renewal Center on the grounds of the Old Mission. Free and open to the public. Contact: Susan Blomstad (805) 682-4713 x 133