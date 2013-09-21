Calendar » The Mission Poetry Series

September 21, 2013 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

The Mission Poetry Series

Granada Books • 1224 State Street • Santa Barbara, CA 93101 • 805 845-1818

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



MISSION POETRY SERIES OPENS FIFTH SEASON AT NEW VENUE

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. August 31, 2013 – The fifth season of the Mission Poetry Series kicks off on Saturday, September 21, at 1 p.m. in its new home, Granada Books, with “September Voices: Three Poets for the Autumn Equinox,” featuring Michael McLaughlin, Emma Trelles, and the poetry of Kurt Brown (in memoriam). The reading will be held at Granada Books on State Street, Santa Barbara’s newest independent bookstore. The event is free and open to the public.

Kurt Brown (1944 – 2013). Poet and editor Kurt Brown was born in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up on Long Island and in Connecticut. He was the author of the poetry collections: Return of the Prodigals (1999), More Things in Heaven and Earth (2002), Fables from the Ark (2004), Future Ship (2007), No Other Paradise (2010), and Time-Bound, Tiger Bark Press (2012). With his wife, poet Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Kurt edited and translated The Plural of Happiness, the selected poems of Flemish poet Herman de Coninck (2006). Kurt also founded the Aspen Writers’ Conference in 1976 and taught poetry workshops at Sarah Lawrence College and Georgia Tech. In June, at the age of 69, Kurt died unexpectedly after suffering complications from surgery. He was a resident of Santa Barbara.

Michael McLaughlin is a three-time California Arts Council grant recipient. He has worked for twenty two years as an Artist-in-Residence at Atascadero State Hospital, a maximum security forensic facility, as a Contract Artist with the California Department of Corrections, with California Youth Authority (w/ incarcerated adults & youth), and as San Luis Obispo county Area Coordinator for California Poets in the Schools. A graduate of The University of Southern California's' Master of Professional Writing program, Michael has written one novel, Western People Show Their Faces and three books of poetry, Ped Xing, The Upholstery of Heaven and Countless Cinemas. Originally from San Francisco, Michael now lives on the California central coast and was Poet Laureate of San Luis Obispo in 2003.

Emma Trelles is the author of Tropicalia, University of Notre Dame Press (2011), winner of the Andrйs Montoya Poetry Prize. She has been a featured reader at such venues as The Poet and the Poem series at the Library of Congress, Busboys & Poets in Washington D.C., the O, Miami Poetry Festival, the Miami Book Fair International, and the Palabra Pura series at the Guild Literary Complex in Chicago. She is an editor, arts writer, and creative writing teacher, with work appearing or forthcoming in The Best American Poetry 2013, PoetsArtists, Terrain.org, Best of the Net, The Rumpus, the Miami Herald, Newsday, the Sun-Sentinel, and others. In 2013, she was awarded an Individual Artist Fellowship from the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs. Emma lives in Santa Barbara.

----

The Mission Poetry Series: • Saturday, September 21, 2013, 1 p.m.

Granada Books • 1224 State Street • Santa Barbara • 805 845-1818

Free Admission • Refreshments • Poets’ Works on Sale • Complimentary Broadsides

THE MISSION POETRY SERIES SPONSORS

Granada Books: www.sbgranadabooks.com

Poor Souls Press / Scaramouche Books: www.poorsoulspress.com

Instruments of Peace: www.iopeace.org