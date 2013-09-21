Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:28 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

The Mission Poetry Series

September 21, 2013 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

The popular Mission Poetry Series kicks off its fifth season at it's new venue, Granada Books on State Street in Santa Barbara on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m..

For more information click here and view our flier.

 

