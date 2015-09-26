Calendar » The Monks Are Coming to Goleta!

September 26, 2015 from 5:00PM - 8:00PM

On Saturday, September 26, the Monks from the Drepung Loseling Phukhang Monastery in India will be visiting Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation at 820 North Fairview Avenue in Goleta. From 5 pm until 8pm they will create a butter sculpture. Traditionally made with yak butter and colored dye, these sacred offering sculptures are often seen on altars or family shrines. The public is welcome to observe.