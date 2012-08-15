Calendar » The Morning After- 1 Week Art Exhibition and Sale

August 15, 2012 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

The Morning After..Were you out of town or just wondering what you might have missed at One Night Stand?Come to the AFS Gallery to see what's still available(Some of the most famous artists might not have been chosen yet!)This fun post-event exhibit runs from Monday - Saturday, August 15-18, 2012 Monday 12:00 – 6:00 pm - Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm - Thursday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm All artwork will be sold for $200 on a first-come, first-serve basis.