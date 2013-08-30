Calendar » THE MORNING AFTER- Art Sale and Reception

August 30, 2013 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

After One Night Stand, comes THE MORNING AFTER, an Art Exhibition and Reception at the AFS Gallery. The sale starts today through Saturday, August 31. The reception is on Friday, August 30th from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm.

Our One Night Stand fundraiser was a huge success thanks to all of our wonderful sponsors, donors, volunteers, artists and guests. But, so much great art got overlooked. People missed some deals on good work by well-known artists. Until Saturday, August 31 at 3:00 pm you can stop by the AFS Gallery to see the art that's still available. All of the art is $200.00. The artist's name is revealed after it's purchased.

Don't miss The Morning After Art Reception this Friday, August 30th at the AFS Gallery at 302 East Cota Street in downtown Santa Barbara. Refreshments will be served!