The Mosque in Morgantown

November 7, 2012 from 6:00 pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater This riveting Emmy Award nominated documentary follows one woman’s campaign for change against extremism in her West Virginia mosque, throwing the community into turmoil and raising questions that cut to the heart of American Islam. Discussion following the screening. Brittany Huckabee, 54 min., English, 2009, USA.