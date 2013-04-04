Calendar » The Moth Mainstage

April 4, 2013 from 8:00pm

The Moth Mainstage Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Thu, Apr 4 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $35 : General Public $15 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Santa Barbara Debut Public Radio’s Storytelling Sensation The Moth, New York’s hottest literary phenomenon, is an acclaimed nonprofit organization dedicated to the art of storytelling. rs.