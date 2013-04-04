The Moth Mainstage
April 4, 2013 from 8:00pm
The Moth Mainstage Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Thu, Apr 4 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $35 : General Public $15 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Santa Barbara Debut Public Radio’s Storytelling Sensation The Moth, New York’s hottest literary phenomenon, is an acclaimed nonprofit organization dedicated to the art of storytelling. rs.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: April 4, 2013 8:00pm
- Price: $35 General Public/ $15 UCSB Students
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2422