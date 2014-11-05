Calendar » The Moth Mainstage

November 5, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2989 or (805) 893-3535

Back by Popular Demand

Public Radio’s Storytelling Sensation

The Moth Mainstage

Wed, Nov 5, 8:00 p.m., Campbell Hall

“The most memorable and hilarious narratives… an exuberant moveable feast.” The Village Voice



After making its much raved-about Santa Barbara debut in 2013, The Moth Mainstage returns with more, scintillating true stories told live by an all-star lineup. The show features five storytellers, ranging from luminaries in the arts and sciences to everyday heroes (and sometimes even a few reformed villains!). Hand-picked by directors of The Moth – the nonprofit storytelling sensation that produces The Moth Radio Hour – each performer pulls off the equivalent of a high-wire act, recounting real-life tales without the benefit of notes. Come step into a world of spellbinding stories where hidden secrets, noble truths and festive ideas emerge.