Calendar » The Muppets Take Santa Barbara

March 2, 2018 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

The Muppets—and the remarkable performers who bring them to life -- will enthrall audiences with an evening of story-telling, interviews, exclusive footage, musical puppetry madness and improvised mayhem! Joining us will be Matt Vogel (Kermit the Frog and Sgt. Floyd Pepper), Eric Jacobson (Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear, Bill Barretta (Pepé the King Prawn and Rowlf), Peter Linz (Walter and Link Hogthrob). The evening’s interviews will be moderated by Debbie McClellan, Vice President of The Muppets Studio. The show will take place at at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Friday, March 2 at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $50 for adults and $35 for children. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.