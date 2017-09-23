Calendar » The Muse Knows No Borders

September 23, 2017 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday, September 23, 2017

3:00 – 5:00 pm

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenter: Joseph Miller

Santa Barbara performing arts reviewer Joseph Miller has dialogued with a broad swath of internationally renowned musicians including Anoushka Shankar, Celin Romero, Kathryn Stott, Gil Shaham, Philip Setzer, Kristin Korb and Sergio Assad. His interviews have appeared in the Santa Barbara Independent and aired on KCSB-FM. In this presentation Joseph will discuss the difficulties, and surprising rewards, of ‘talking music’ with an elite few who commune with the muse, and converse in ‘the universal language’ across borders and eras.

Suggested donation of $2 per person.