Calendar » The Music Academy of the West Presents: 2015 Cabaret Signature Gala

August 7, 2015 from 6:00pm

The Music Academy of the West is pleased to present the 2015 Cabaret Signature Gala in the Plaza Del Sol Rotunda at The Fess Parker Doubletree Resort. The evening program will feature stunning musical performances from some of the most talented young musicians in the world as they perform classical, Broadway, and pop favorites under the direction of the legendary mezzo-soprano Marilyn Horne and the Music Academy’s artistic directors. Cabaret is an annual fundraiser favorite, and all proceeds benefit the Music Academy’s full-scholarship program.

The evening celebration begins at 6pm with a cocktail reception, followed by a delectable dinner among a sea of silver tables twinkling with candlelight, and freshly picked ivory garden roses. At 8pm, the performance begins with the Academy’s gifted voice and instrumental fellows performing a musical-revue production led by award winning musical director Gerald Sternbach.

Guests can look forward to an exciting Live Auction with items such as; an exquisite private performance and gourmet dinner for 12 with acclaimed pianist and MacArthur Genius Jeremy Denk; A New York musical adventure for two (2), with luxurious accommodations for 5 nights at the Four Seasons New York, along with VIP all access at the Lincoln Center (Jan. 2-12, 2016) including 2 Conductor’s Box Seats for a New York Philharmonic Concert featuring 2015 Global Academy Winners and a Global Academy Reception hosted by Alec Baldwin; A Winner’s Choice Private In-Home Musical Recital by three Academy Alumni Singers curated by Marilyn Horne; A Hahn Hall Stage Dinner for 12 for a night of storytelling and notable special performances with Marilyn Horne and Martin Katz; and The Spirit of 1920’s Paris with accomplished saxophonist Patrick Posey, offering an exclusive salon recital and gourmet 3-course wine pairing dinner for 12, to name a few.

Between the dinner amidst a beautiful setting, the unbelievable performances, and the incredible items being featured in our auction, this will be a night you will not want to miss!

Early corporate sponsors include Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, David Dahl and the Whittier Trust, Frank Schipper Construction Co., Just Folk, Montecito Bank & Trust, and PMSM Architects. Table sponsorships are available starting at $25,000. Single tickets costs $1,000, $500, and $300 each. For ticket pricing, sponsorship opportunities, and related information please go to the website, or call (805) 695-7917.