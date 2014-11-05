Calendar » The Music of Composer Morten Lauridsen

November 5, 2014 from 3:00pm and 7:00pm

In two special events for first-year Cal Lutheran students that are open to the public, American composer and National Medal of Arts recipient Morten Johannes Lauridsen speaks about his music and performs with members of the Cal Lutheran music faculty, the CLU Choir, the Women's Chorale and the Areté Vocal Ensemble.

A professor of composition at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music for more than 40 years, Lauridsen has won numerous grants, prizes, commissions and honorary doctorates and held residencies as guest composer/lecturer at more than 70 universities. His works have been recorded on more than 200 CDs, five of which have received Grammy Award nominations.



Seating is limited, with reserved seating for first-year Cal Lutheran students. For information, contact Jim Bond at [email protected] or 805-493-3244.