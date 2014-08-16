Calendar » The Musical Adventures of the Magical Velvet Frog

August 16, 2014 from 2:00 PM - 4:15 PM

Theater fans will be treated to a fantastic musical variety show as local champion barbershop harmony chorus, Pacific Sound, presents their annual show entitled, The Musical Adventures of the Magical Velvet Frog. Joining the chorus and local barbershop quartets will be other champions: The Velvet Frogs barbershop quartet, Mark Collier, famed Magic Castle magician and the Carpe Diem Women's Chorus. You, your family and friends are in for an enjoyable, laugh-filled, musical variety show which is perfect for our beautiful, intimate theater.

General Admission tickets ($18 - $22) at the door or, go to this link... http://magicalfrogsb.bpt.me/