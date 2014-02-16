An American in the Ottoman Navy: Adm. Buchnam Pasha
February 16, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm
TITLE: An American in the Ottoman Navy: Adm. Buchnam Pasha by Ender Kuntsal
DESCRIPTION: This is the incredible story of the life and adventures of the daring Captain Ransford D. Buckham, world traveler and Navy man. Local historian Ender Kuntsal
has recently published a book on the Life of Bucknam Pasha.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library
- Starts: February 16, 2014 2:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Goleta Public Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta
